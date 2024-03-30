Force Motors to exit agricultural tractor business

New Delhi, March 29
Force Motors Ltd on Friday said it will exit tractors and connected activity business at the end of the fiscal year. The board of directors of the company at its meeting on Friday decided to close the line of business consisting of manufacture and dealing in agricultural tractors and connected activity from the close of 2023-2024, Force Motors said in a regulatory filing.
“The company has, under its product rationalisation programme, decided to focus on its core segments such as shared mobility transportation, last-mile mobility, manufacturing of high-tech critical aggregates for premium luxury OEMs and creation <
of special vehicles for civil and defence applications...,” it said.
