Foreign Direct Investment inflow at all-time high of $83.57 billion

NEW DELHI, MAY 20

Total foreign direct investment (FDI) into India rose two per cent to the "highest ever" $83.57 billion in 2021-22 due to various measures like policy reforms and ease of doing business taken by the government, said a Commerce Ministry statement.

The inflow in 2020-21 stood at $ 81.97 billion. It was $ 74.39 billion in 2019-20 and $ 62 billion in 2018-19.

Foreign inflows are increasing despite challenges like the military hostilities in Ukraine and Covid. The inflows have increased 20-fold since 2003-04 when the inflows were USD 4.3 billion only, it added.

These trends "are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors", said the Ministry. Singapore was at the top with a share of 27 per cent followed by the US (18 per cent) and Mauritius (16 per cent).

Karnataka was the top recipient state with 38 per cent share followed by Maharashtra (26 per cent) and Delhi (14 per cent). FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors increased by 76 per cent at $ 21.34 billion compared to $ 12.09 billion in 2020-21. Computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows followed by the services sector and automobile industry.