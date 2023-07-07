Foreign fund inflows push Sensex, Nifty to new peaks

PTI

Mumbai, July 6

Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh all-time closing highs on Thursday, driven by unabated foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

Defying a weak trend in the global markets, the Sensex climbed 339.60 points to settle at its new all-time closing high of 65,785.64. During the day, the benchmark jumped 386.94 points to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 65,832.98.

The NSE Nifty rallied 98.80 points to end at a new record high of 19,497.30. In intra-day, it advanced 113.7 points to reach its all-time intra-day peak of 19,512.20.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the biggest gainer, climbing nearly 5%. Powergrid, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and Wipro were among the other major gainers.

Maruti, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.