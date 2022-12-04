 Foreign investors upgrade India as dedicated allocation in investment portfolios : The Tribune India

Foreign investors upgrade India as dedicated allocation in investment portfolios

Investment is flowing into India’s growth story: Experts

Foreign investors upgrade India as dedicated allocation in investment portfolios

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Singapore, December 4

Foreign investors have upgraded India as a dedicated allocation in their investment portfolios given the strong economy, stable government and significant reforms undertaken over the last eight years, equity experts have said.

According to the experts who participated in Futures Industry Association (FIA) Asia trade conference held in Singapore from November 29 to December 1, investment is flowing into India's growth story.

Previously, the investors had grouped India within emerging markets and comparatively only China was a “dedicated allocation” emerging market, according to Anant Jatia, Founder and CIO at Greenland Investment Management LLP in Mumbai.

“Investment is flowing into India's growth story. We see investments being redirected as FPIs reposition their dollars amidst uncertainties in China,” Jatia said on the sidelines of FIA Asia, 2022.

“We are seeing the current pickup gaining momentum as FPIs have turned net buyers of India with over USD 5 billion coming in over November and early December relative to the USD 23 billion they pulled out over the first ten months of 2022,” Jatia added.

He said the flip is impressive considering the cost of liquidity has gone up significantly with the Fed Funds Rate, currently at 3.83 per cent.

Sunil Sachdeva, a Singapore-based stock market expert with focus on Indian equities, said that the Indian stock markets have shown good resilience in recent months, and hit a new growth trajectory though some of the leading global markets are down by 15-20 per cent due to the economic uncertainties.

“This resilience has come from good government regulatory reforms, RBI's sharp eye on the economy with supportive policies and a good level of domestic consumption,” Sachdeva, who is also the Treasury Director of Safron Pte Ltd, a family office based in Singapore, said.

“The Indian markets have entered into a new trajectory. The indices are at an all-time high,” he said.

Sachdeva said this is just a start of a multi-year growth cycle and it is time to stay invested.

“We have seen very large interest in India as a market at the FIA event here and everyone wants a pie of Indian stocks. International and domestic investors want to be part of the Indian growth story,” he said.

He said in India there is a political certainty attracting the investments, stability and the government policies look good.

“Funds through Foreign Portfolio Investors are flowing into India. Today, India has over 10 crore of dematerialised (demat) accounts. Just imagine the growth potential, if the demat accounts grow to 20-30 crores in the coming decade," said Sachdeva.

Domestic investors are moving their low-interest rate fixed deposits from banks to the higher return stock market, where major industrial sectors, such as listed companies from infrastructure, auto and banks have reported a good level of profitability in the second quarter.

India equities have outperformed international markets.

“We are seeing Indian equities growing 7 per cent year on year return while comparatively, the US markets are down 14 per cent,” he said.

Sachdeva believes the Indian equity market could grow up to 5-8 per cent year on year.

Sachin Gupta, who is the CEO of Noida-based firm Share India, said young professionals, in the 25-30 age group, and some of them from Tier-III cities, have started investing in the stock and shares.

Priyanka Sachdeva, who is a market analyst at Singapore's Phillip Nova Pte Ltd, said strong domestic demand and government are pushing the manufacturing sector in a bid to make India more self-reliant and reduce import dependability.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

2
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

3
Haryana

Gangster Ankit Rana who operated extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana arrested

4
Brand Connect

Super Slim Keto Gummies Review 2023: Does Super Slim Keto Work? Or Is It A Scam? Updated Canada & US Report!

5
J & K

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

6
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

7
Nation

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

8
Punjab

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab's Fazilka

9
Diaspora

2 Indian-Americans at centre of Hunter Biden's laptop story

10
Amritsar

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...

Guj polling tomorrow, EC flags urban apathy

Gujarat polling on Monday, EC flags urban apathy

Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm


Cities

View All

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

No trace of gangster who fled from court

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

Man shot dead by two assailants

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs