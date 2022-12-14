Former FTX CEO Fried arrested

New York, December 13
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, the US attorney’s office in New York said on Monday.
Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on November 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. — AP
