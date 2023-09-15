Former SBI chairman is Mastercard India head

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI: Mastercard India on Thursday announced the appointment of former SBI head Rajnish Kumar as its non-executive chairman. Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, in navigating the vibrant domestic payments landscape, Mastercard India said. pti

OIL to invest Rs 25,000 cr to achieve net zero emission

Oil India Limited (OIL) has drawn up investment plans of Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy projects to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2040, said OIL chairman Ranjit Rath on Thursday. Of the total amount, Rs 7,500 crore will be invested in the current fiscal as against Rs 5,500 crore last fiscal.