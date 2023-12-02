Former TCS CEO Gopinathan takes up role at IIT-Bombay

PTI

Mumbai

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has taken up a part-time role at the IIT-Bombay, the institute announced on Friday. Gopinathan has been appointed the head of translational research and entrepreneurship at the premier technology institute. PTI

New Delhi

ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG up Rs 21

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was cut by 4.6%, the second reduction in a month, while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was hiked by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks. However, the price of domestic LPG remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder. PTI

Chandigarh

Malabar Gold & Diamonds expands reach in Canada

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has expanded its operations in Canada with their new showroom in Mississauga. Currently, ranked as the world’s sixth largest jewellery retailer, Canada has become the 12th country in Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global operational map and the 2nd country in North America. TNS

New Delhi

Flair Writing shares jump nearly 49% in debut trade

Shares of pen maker Flair Writing Industries made a stunning debut on Friday and ended the day with a premium of nearly 49% against the issue price of Rs 304. The stock finally closed at Rs 452.70 apiece, up 48.91%.