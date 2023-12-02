Former TCS CEO Gopinathan takes up role at IIT-Bombay

Mumbai
Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has taken up a part-time role at the IIT-Bombay, the institute announced on Friday. Gopinathan has been appointed the head of translational research and entrepreneurship at the premier technology institute. PTI
New Delhi
ATF price cut by 4.6%; commercial LPG up Rs 21
Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was cut by 4.6%, the second reduction in a month, while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rate was hiked by Rs 21 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks. However, the price of domestic LPG remained unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2-kg cylinder. PTI
Chandigarh
Malabar Gold & Diamonds expands reach in Canada
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has expanded its operations in Canada with their new showroom in Mississauga. Currently, ranked as the world’s sixth largest jewellery retailer, Canada has become the 12th country in Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global operational map and the 2nd country in North America. TNS
New Delhi
Flair Writing shares jump nearly 49% in debut trade
Shares of pen maker Flair Writing Industries made a stunning debut on Friday and ended the day with a premium of nearly 49% against the issue price of Rs 304. The stock finally closed at Rs 452.70 apiece, up 48.91%.
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
