Fortis holds talk on Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder, which causes tremors, falls and slow movements. To recognise the warning signs of Parkinson’s, and to highlight the importance of diet and timing of medicine to manage the disease effectively, the department of neurology at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, organised an awareness talk for Parkinson patients.

TCY launches OMR scanner app

TCY’s new app-based OMR scanner for institutes is changing the game for exam evaluation, offering students instant feedback on their tests. The tool enables quick scanning and evaluation of OMR sheets through the partner institute’s app, providing detailed insights and national rankings immediately.

HP unveils AI-enhanced laptops

HP has introduced its range of AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers and content creators in India. The newly launched laptops include the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14. Both the laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors to help with high-end gaming and creation experience of users.

Ariel starts #ShareTheLoad drive

Ariel’s new campaign, ‘HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad,’ focuses on reiterating household chores as a collective responsibility. Through the story of Aisha, a professional balancing her career and home responsibilities, it aims to create an ecosystem at home that empowers women.

Mahindra’s Treo Plus now in metal

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India’s No. 1 electric three-wheeler company, has unveiled its latest e-auto, the Treo Plus with a metal body. MLMML has incorporated a metal body to its highly popular product, the Treo Plus. The Treo Plus metal body is competitively priced at Rs 3.58 lakh.

Comprehensive cancer care at IVY

IVY Hospital, Mohali has launched a comprehensive cancer care under one roof. Dr Jatin Sarin, director, medical oncology, said India continued to report the highest prevalence of oral cancers globally with 1.75 lakh new cases of such cancers reported every year.

NAAC Grade A for CTIEMT

CT Institute of Engineering, Management, and Technology (CTIEMT) recently achieved a significant milestone by securing the most prestigious NAAC Grade A accreditation. To commemorate this achievement, the management and staff of CT Group came together for a series of celebratory ceremonies.

Symposium on oral cancer held

Shrimann Superspeciality Hospital, Jalandhar, recently organised a symposium focused on recent advances and management of oral cancer in association with Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences. The symposium, attended by over 150 doctors, was granted four CME academic hours by Punjab Medical Council.

Indeed uses AI in products

Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform and a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, has announced the launch of a new AI-powered product to make the hiring process faster and simpler. For employers, Indeed has unveiled Smart Sourcing, an AI-powered tool that enables them to source an active talent pool of nearly 300 million workers globally.

Realme introduces new phones

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 12 Series 5G phone. The realme 12 Series 5G introduces two standout smartphones — the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G. The smartphone maker said the buyers can get attractive offer such as no cost EMI on realme.com and Flipkart.

‘Partners Meet’ at Infinite Group

Infinite Group, engaged in providing solutions to study abroad, has announced the success of its much-anticipated event of the year, Infinite Group Partners Meet, which was held in Chandigarh and New Delhi. The focus of the event was primarily on the prestigious universities in the UK.

Luminous sets up solar panel unit

Taking a big leap towards strengthening its sustainability and solar endeavours, Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading energy solutions company, has inaugurated a solar panel factory in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

