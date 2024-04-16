 Fortis holds talk on Parkinson’s : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Fortis holds talk on Parkinson’s
The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Fortis holds talk on Parkinson’s

Fortis holds talk on Parkinson’s

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder, which causes tremors, falls and slow movements. To recognise the warning signs of Parkinson’s, and to highlight the importance of diet and timing of medicine to manage the disease effectively, the department of neurology at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, organised an awareness talk for Parkinson patients.

TCY launches OMR scanner app

TCY’s new app-based OMR scanner for institutes is changing the game for exam evaluation, offering students instant feedback on their tests. The tool enables quick scanning and evaluation of OMR sheets through the partner institute’s app, providing detailed insights and national rankings immediately.

HP unveils AI-enhanced laptops

HP has introduced its range of AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers and content creators in India. The newly launched laptops include the Omen Transcend 14 and HP Envy x360 14. Both the laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors to help with high-end gaming and creation experience of users.

Ariel starts #ShareTheLoad drive

Ariel’s new campaign, ‘HomeTeams #ShareTheLoad,’ focuses on reiterating household chores as a collective responsibility. Through the story of Aisha, a professional balancing her career and home responsibilities, it aims to create an ecosystem at home that empowers women.

Mahindra’s Treo Plus now in metal

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India’s No. 1 electric three-wheeler company, has unveiled its latest e-auto, the Treo Plus with a metal body. MLMML has incorporated a metal body to its highly popular product, the Treo Plus. The Treo Plus metal body is competitively priced at Rs 3.58 lakh.

Comprehensive cancer care at IVY

IVY Hospital, Mohali has launched a comprehensive cancer care under one roof. Dr Jatin Sarin, director, medical oncology, said India continued to report the highest prevalence of oral cancers globally with 1.75 lakh new cases of such cancers reported every year.

NAAC Grade A for CTIEMT

CT Institute of Engineering, Management, and Technology (CTIEMT) recently achieved a significant milestone by securing the most prestigious NAAC Grade A accreditation. To commemorate this achievement, the management and staff of CT Group came together for a series of celebratory ceremonies.

Symposium on oral cancer held

Shrimann Superspeciality Hospital, Jalandhar, recently organised a symposium focused on recent advances and management of oral cancer in association with Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences. The symposium, attended by over 150 doctors, was granted four CME academic hours by Punjab Medical Council.

Indeed uses AI in products

Indeed, a global job matching and hiring platform and a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, has announced the launch of a new AI-powered product to make the hiring process faster and simpler. For employers, Indeed has unveiled Smart Sourcing, an AI-powered tool that enables them to source an active talent pool of nearly 300 million workers globally.

Realme introduces new phones

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme 12 Series 5G phone. The realme 12 Series 5G introduces two standout smartphones — the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G. The smartphone maker said the buyers can get attractive offer such as no cost EMI on realme.com and Flipkart.

‘Partners Meet’ at Infinite Group

Infinite Group, engaged in providing solutions to study abroad, has announced the success of its much-anticipated event of the year, Infinite Group Partners Meet, which was held in Chandigarh and New Delhi. The focus of the event was primarily on the prestigious universities in the UK.

Luminous sets up solar panel unit

Taking a big leap towards strengthening its sustainability and solar endeavours, Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading energy solutions company, has inaugurated a solar panel factory in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.  

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress

Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap

Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar

Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas