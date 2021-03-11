Fortis Hospital, Mohali, organises HR conclave

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently hosted an HR conclave under the ‘Guardians of Health’ banner. It was attended by over 200 HR professionals from the tricity.

Sonam Bajwa to endorse Bonn's Americana biscuits

Bonn Group has roped in actor Sonam Bajwa as brand ambassador for its Americana range of biscuits. She will promote the biscuit range on several multimedia platforms.

BBMB holds yoga event as part of Yoga Mahotsav

BBMB recently held yoga programmes at its various project stations as a part of Yoga Mahotsav in the run-up to the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21.

Bahga installed president of FSAI, Chandigarh chapter

Surinder Bahga and Rajan Mittal has been installed as president and secretary, respectively, of Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), Chandigarh chapter.

Manav Rachna School opens FTE block at school in Mohali

Under its CSR initiative, Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, has opened a four-classroom FTE block at Government High School, Papri, Mohali.

25 Sri Chaitanya students excel in different olympiads

As many as 25 students of Sri Chaitanya, Chandigarh, have qualified the Indian National Olympiads of physics, chemistry, astronomy and mathematics.

Kalyan Jewellers’ offer

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled five ways of investing in gold jewellery. Customers can register instant savings and maximise benefits availing special board rate.

GNA University organises convocation ceremony

GNA University recently organised convocation of 2015-2019 batches. The chief guest was business tycoon Vipin Sondhi. Sarvjit Singh Samra, founder of Capital Small Finance Bank, was the guest of honour.

Paperex 2022 to be held from May 10 to 13

Paperex 2022 — the world's largest trade show on paper, pulp, paperboard, packaging, printing and publishing industries — will be organised from May 10 to 13 in Greater Noida.

Desh Bhagat varsity head Dr Zora Singh meets PM

Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation included intellectuals and professionals from all walks of life from the Sikh community across India.

Allen, Bodhi Tree Systems ink strategic partnership

Allen Career Institute and Bodhi Tree Systems have announced a strategic partnership with the goal of building the world's most-trusted education brand.

HUDCO foundation day

To commemorate 52 years of service to the nation, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) celebrated its foundation day on April 25. Union Minister Hardeep Puri was the chief guest.

Teli unveils IndianOil’s M15 petrol in Assam

IndianOil recently launched M15 petrol (15% blend of methanol with petrol) at Assam Agencies in Tinsukia. The pilot rollout of M15 was done by MoS (Petroleum & Natural Gas) Rameswar Teli.

Celebrate Akshay Tritiya with MMTC-PAMP’s coins

On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, MMTC-PAMP in partnership with Sunder Jewellers and Mool Ji Diamonds has introduced a range of exquisitely crafted 24 carat ‘Shankh’ gold coins.

Tecno Mobile launches Phantom X in India

TECNO Mobile has launched its bold and extraordinary flagship smartphone Phantom X in Indian market. It boasts of segment-first curved Amoled display at a disruptive price of Rs 25,999.

HMD Global unveils two new Nokia phones in India

HMD Global has launched upgraded Nokia 105 and the new Nokia 105 Plus. They are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,399 onwards, respectively.

ICICI Bank launches digital ecosystem for MSMEs

ICICI Bank has launched digital ecosystem for MSMEs, including customers of other banks. It is a significant shift from the existing industry practice where banks offer services only to its customers.

Celio unveils Paris concept store in Chandigarh

French menswear brand Celio has launched its first Paris concept store in Chandigarh at Elante Mall. The store offers a complete wardrobe of fashion with their summer and spring collection through four fashion lines.

NITCO franchise store in Jind

NITCO has unveiled a franchise store in Haryana's Jind. The showroom was launched in association with dealer Ashok Jindal's Kisan Classic House at Old Anaj Mandi Julana.