Fortis Hospital, Mohali, organises HR conclave

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently hosted an HR conclave under the ‘Guardians of Health’ banner. It was attended by over 200 HR professionals from the tricity. - File photo

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently hosted an HR conclave under the ‘Guardians of Health’ banner. It was attended by over 200 HR professionals from the tricity.

Sonam Bajwa to endorse Bonn's Americana biscuits

Bonn Group has roped in actor Sonam Bajwa as brand ambassador for its Americana range of biscuits. She will promote the biscuit range on several multimedia platforms.

BBMB holds yoga event as part of Yoga Mahotsav

BBMB recently held yoga programmes at its various project stations as a part of Yoga Mahotsav in the run-up to the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21.

Bahga installed president of FSAI, Chandigarh chapter

Surinder Bahga and Rajan Mittal has been installed as president and secretary, respectively, of Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), Chandigarh chapter.

Manav Rachna School opens FTE block at school in Mohali

Under its CSR initiative, Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, has opened a four-classroom FTE block at Government High School, Papri, Mohali.

25 Sri Chaitanya students excel in different olympiads

As many as 25 students of Sri Chaitanya, Chandigarh, have qualified the Indian National Olympiads of physics, chemistry, astronomy and mathematics.

Kalyan Jewellers’ offer

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled five ways of investing in gold jewellery. Customers can register instant savings and maximise benefits availing special board rate.

GNA University organises convocation ceremony

GNA University recently organised convocation of 2015-2019 batches. The chief guest was business tycoon Vipin Sondhi. Sarvjit Singh Samra, founder of Capital Small Finance Bank, was the guest of honour.

Paperex 2022 to be held from May 10 to 13

Paperex 2022 — the world's largest trade show on paper, pulp, paperboard, packaging, printing and publishing industries — will be organised from May 10 to 13 in Greater Noida.

Desh Bhagat varsity head Dr Zora Singh meets PM

Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation included intellectuals and professionals from all walks of life from the Sikh community across India.

Allen, Bodhi Tree Systems ink strategic partnership

Allen Career Institute and Bodhi Tree Systems have announced a strategic partnership with the goal of building the world's most-trusted education brand.

HUDCO foundation day

To commemorate 52 years of service to the nation, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) celebrated its foundation day on April 25. Union Minister Hardeep Puri was the chief guest.

Teli unveils IndianOil’s M15 petrol in Assam

IndianOil recently launched M15 petrol (15% blend of methanol with petrol) at Assam Agencies in Tinsukia. The pilot rollout of M15 was done by MoS (Petroleum & Natural Gas) Rameswar Teli.

Celebrate Akshay Tritiya with MMTC-PAMP’s coins

On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, MMTC-PAMP in partnership with Sunder Jewellers and Mool Ji Diamonds has introduced a range of exquisitely crafted 24 carat ‘Shankh’ gold coins.

Tecno Mobile launches Phantom X in India

TECNO Mobile has launched its bold and extraordinary flagship smartphone Phantom X in Indian market. It boasts of segment-first curved Amoled display at a disruptive price of Rs 25,999.

HMD Global unveils two new Nokia phones in India

HMD Global has launched upgraded Nokia 105 and the new Nokia 105 Plus. They are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,399 onwards, respectively.

ICICI Bank launches digital ecosystem for MSMEs

ICICI Bank has launched digital ecosystem for MSMEs, including customers of other banks. It is a significant shift from the existing industry practice where banks offer services only to its customers.

Celio unveils Paris concept store in Chandigarh

French menswear brand Celio has launched its first Paris concept store in Chandigarh at Elante Mall. The store offers a complete wardrobe of fashion with their summer and spring collection through four fashion lines.

NITCO franchise store in Jind

NITCO has unveiled a franchise store in Haryana's Jind. The showroom was launched in association with dealer Ashok Jindal's Kisan Classic House at Old Anaj Mandi Julana.

Diaspora

Amritsar

Trending

Chandigarh

Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Punjab

Punjab

Schools

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip

Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife’s appeal to hold husband’s bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala