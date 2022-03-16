Foundation stone of Hampton Narayana superspeciality hospital laid

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hampton Narayana Superspeciality Hospital was held on March 8 at Hampton Court Business Park.

A press release said that Dr Devi Prasad Shetty carried out the foundation laying ceremony remotely from his Bangalore Office.

Among those present were Viren Shetty ED of NHL, Navneet Bali Regional Directorof NHL, Sanjeev Arora, Hemant Sood, DP Reddy (IAS Retd.), Kavya Arora, Roop Kishore Fatehpuria, SK Sood & Dr Gurpreet Brar Oncology Surgeon DMCH, all Directors of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd (RPIL).

Other distinguished guests present were Dr Sandeep Puri Principal DMCH, Dr Rajoo Singh Director Fortis Hospitals Ludhiana, Dr Amit Dhiman Oncologist, Dr RP Singh Cardiologist, Dr Prashant Arora Radiologist, Aman Mittal Director Lovely Professional University Neeraj Satija MD Hallmark Formulations, Rimpi Thapar Trustee Samvedhna Trust, Probir Arora, Architect from Delhi, Rahul Bahl Director Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd.

Dr Devi Shetty while addressing the guests present said that Punjab has always been a state of interest for NHL. He thanked Mr Sanjeev Arora for having joined hands through his Company Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd with NHL.