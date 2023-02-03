 Four Adani Group stocks rebound; Adani Ports jumps 8 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbs over 1 per cent : The Tribune India

Four Adani Group stocks rebound; Adani Ports jumps 8 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbs over 1 per cent

Ambuja Cements rallied 6.03 per cent and ACC climbed 4.39 per cent

Four Adani Group stocks rebound; Adani Ports jumps 8 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbs over 1 per cent

Photo used for representational purpose only. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, February 3

Shares of four Adani Group firms, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports bounced back on Friday after facing heavy drubbing in the past 6 days.

The stock of Adani Enterprises rebounded 1.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,584.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 35 per cent to Rs 1,017.10 -- its one-year low.

Shares of Adani Ports also bounced back and climbed 7.98 per cent to Rs 498.85 after falling 14.51 per cent to Rs 394.95 -- its one-year low -- during the day.

Ambuja Cements rallied 6.03 per cent and ACC climbed 4.39 per cent.

Some Adani Group stocks revived post the confident statement by TotalEnergies, a French energy company, raising the sentiment of the market, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, shares of Adani Transmission tanked 10 per cent, Adani Green Energy (10 per cent), Adani Power (5 per cent), Adani Total Gas (5 per cent), Adani Wilmar (4.99 per cent), NDTV (4.98 per cent).

Many of the group firms hit their lower circuit limits during the trade.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

The 10 listed Adani Group firms have faced a combined erosion of over Rs 8.76 lakh crore in the past 6 days.

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, on Friday said it has not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and a 20 per cent holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

"The board of Adani Enterprises Ltd., (AEL) decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed FPO. Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, had a lacklustre start to its FPO, with only 1 per cent subscription on the first day of the share sale. The offer was opened for public subscription from January 27-31.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88.  

#Gautam Adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list

3
Business

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares

4
Punjab

Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

5
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

6
Ludhiana

Fire breaks out at Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods gutted

7
Chandigarh

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

8
Nation

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

9
Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

10
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin British man who killed stepfather, stabbed mother 20 times could have refrained from crime had agencies addressed issues on time: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but king to appear on coins
Trending

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but King to appear on coins

In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm
Trending

In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm

Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes
Trending

Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

Top News

Banking sector resilient and stable, says RBI amid Adani stock rout

Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout

Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares

Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name not on list

Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list

Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...

J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US

The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh visits Behbal Kalan protest site

Robbers loot goods worth Rs 25 lakh from tile factory

Golden Temple portion damaged in Operation Bluestar to be preserved

3 yrs on, black spots identified on BRTS lane not rectified yet

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

After Amul, Verka also hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

After Amul, Verka also hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

Punjab-based NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment conservation at annual UN ECOSOC partnership forum

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

Directors approve revival of CHB Sector 53 scheme

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

Delhi mayoral candidate withdraws plea

L-G gives nod to Manish Sisodia’s US tour

New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

Woman killed, three injured as speeding truck enters kitchen

Massive preparations afoot for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

36 illegal shops face action in Attari market

Hoshiarpur SSP's affidavit rejected by High Court, says real issue not addressed

Fire breaks out in Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods worth crores gutted

Fire breaks out at Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods gutted

Salon owner lends weapon on rent to robbers, arrested

Structures razed in 7 illegal colonies

Two aides of gangster nabbed with illegal arms

Man attacked on Jan 21 succumbs to injuries at PGI

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Punjab-based NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment conservation at annual UN ECOSOC partnership forum

Punjabi University staff polish shoes to protest against non-payment of 2 months’ salary

Five days after attack, doctors rue lack of security at Rajindra Hospital

11.50-gm heroin, 12K intoxicating tablets seized