Four of top-10 valued firms add Rs 1.71 lakh crore to mcap; HDFC Bank, LIC lead gainers

New Delhi, April 7
Four of the top-10 valued firms added Rs 1,71,309.28 crore to their market valuation last week with HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities.
On the other hand, six companies from the top 10 pack took a Rs 78,127.48 crore hit to their market valuation with index major Reliance Industries accounting for the majority of the losses.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 596.87 or 0.81 per cent. It hit an all-time high of 74,501.73 on April 4.
While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and LIC were the gainers from the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever faced losses in their valuation.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 76,880.74 crore to reach Rs 11,77,065.34 crore. LIC added Rs 49,208.48 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,27,692.77 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS climbed Rs 34,733.64 crore to Rs 14,39,836.02 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 6,82,152.71 crore.
However, the valuation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 38,462.95 crore to Rs 19,75,547.68 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel eroded by Rs 21,206.58 crore to Rs 6,73,831.90 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 9,458.25 crore to Rs 7,60,084.40 crore.
The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 7,996.54 crore to Rs 6,14,120.84 crore and that of ITC dipped by Rs 873.93 crore to Rs 5,34,158.81 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 129.23 crore to Rs 5,32,816.81 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm by market valuation followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.
