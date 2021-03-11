Four take oath as NCLAT members

New Delhi, May 17
Four new members on Tuesday joined the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
An oath-taking ceremony was held in the court of the Chairperson of the appellate insolvency tribunal for two judicial and two technical members. After this, the total strength of the judges at the insolvency appellate tribunal has increased to 11, including the Chairperson.
