Foxconn arm in talks for $200mn plant in TN

Chennai, July 27

A Foxconn arm is in talks with Tamil Nadu to invest up to $200 million to build a new plant for electronic components, two sources with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

Brand Cheng, CEO of Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), and other company representatives last week met Tamil Nadu officials, including its Chief Minister to discuss investments in the state, the government said in a statement after the meeting, without elaborating.

FII has shared a plan with state officials to initially invest $180 million to $200 million in the facility, said one of the sources. — Reuters

#Tamil Nadu