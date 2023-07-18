Foxconn plans Rs 8,800-crore investment in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 17
Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a Rs 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Karnataka, the state’s Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Monday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting with the delegates of Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), headed by its CEO, Brand Cheng, in this regard, he said.
As per the proposal, Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn (formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd), has a plan to invest Rs 8,800 crore. “This would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres,” Patil said.
The delegates of the Fii would be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township near the district headquarters town. IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were also present. — PTI
To create 14,000 jobs
- As per the proposal, Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn, proposes to set up a supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region in Karnataka
- This would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is 100 acres
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...