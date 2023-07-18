Foxconn plans Rs 8,800-crore investment in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 17

Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a Rs 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Karnataka, the state’s Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting with the delegates of Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), headed by its CEO, Brand Cheng, in this regard, he said.

As per the proposal, Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn (formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd), has a plan to invest Rs 8,800 crore. “This would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres,” Patil said.

The delegates of the Fii would be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township near the district headquarters town. IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were also present. — PTI

