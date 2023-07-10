Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta’s joint venture to make chips

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, July 10
Foxconn has pulled out of the semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta in a divorce that was in the works after the government turned down its request for subsidy as well as asked it to get a technology partner and a manufacturing-grade technology licence to make 28nm chips.
“Foxconn has no connection to the entity and efforts to keep its original name will cause confusion for future stakeholders,” said the company, which is also known as Hon Hai Technology group.
Foxconn said it is “working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta”.
Foxconn, a Taiwan-based contract electronics maker, and Vedanta had decided last year to jointly build semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat for an investment of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
“In order to explore more diverse development opportunities, according to mutual agreement, Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta,’’ said the company statement.
It said for over a year Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and Vedanta worked hard to bring the semiconductor idea to reality. “Foxconn is confident about the direction of India’s semiconductor development. We will continue to strongly support the government’s ‘Make In India’ ambitions and establish a diversity of local partnerships that meet the needs of stakeholders,’’ it said.
This project was touted to create over one lakh job opportunities which meant that “India’s own Silicon Valley is a step closer now,’’ Agarwal had said at the time of the joint venture announcement.
Just before the Gujarat assembly elections last year, the joint venture announced that it had decided to set up the plant in the poll-bound state instead of Maharashtra where it had zeroed in on the manufacturing site at Talegaon.
The pull out comes at a time when a US-based chip maker has announced plans to set up a chip assembly unit in India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state
PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre
Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...
India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit
The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...
Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains
UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...