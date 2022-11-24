Frame norms on power tariffs: SC to regulatory panels

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all State Electricity Regulatory Commissions to frame in three months necessary regulations under the Electricity Act, 2003, on the terms and conditions for determination of tariffs.

While framing these guidelines, the commission shall follow the principles prescribed under Section 61 of the Electricity Act, 2003, including the National Electricity Policy and the National Tariff Policy, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

“The regulations framed must be in consonance with the objectives of the Electricity Act, 2003, which is to enhance the investment of private stakeholders in the electricity regulator sector so as to create a sustainable and effective system of tariff determination that is cost-efficient so that benefits percolate down to the end-consumer”, the top court said.