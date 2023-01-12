FSSAI fixes much-needed standards for basmati; adulteration impossible now

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

To put an end to the mixing of low quality white rice with high-cost Basmati rice, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has specified the identity standards for Basmati and its variants: Brown Basmati Rice, Milled Basmati Rice, Parboiled Brown Basmati Rice and Milled Parboiled Basmati Rice.

It is the first time the government has taken such a step to expose the adulteration in Basmati rice which is a widely consumed variety of the rice domestically and globally. India accounts for its two-thirds of global supply.

The new standards, aimed at establishing the fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protecting consumer interest both domestically and globally, will come into effect from August 1, this year.

Notably, Basmati rice is a premium variety of rice cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of the Indian sub-continent. Basmati is universally known for its long grain size; fluffy texture and unique inherent aroma; and flavour.

Experts informed that Basmati rice — in the face of its high price — was prone to various types of adulteration for economic gains.

New standards shall ensure Basmati rice free from artificial fragrances, artificial colouring and polishing agents. These standards also specify various identity and quality parameters for basmati rice such as average size of grains, their elongation ratio after cooking, maximum limits of moisture, amylose content, uric acid, damaged grains and incidental presence of other non-basmati rice.

“To ensure supply of standardised genuine Basmati rice in domestic and export markets, FSSAI has already notified regulatory standards for Basmati rice that have been framed after extensive consultations with the concerned government departments and other stakeholders as well,” said officials of Ministry of health and Family Welfare.