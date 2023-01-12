FSSAI fixes much-needed standards for basmati; adulteration impossible now

New Delhi, January 12
To put an end to the mixing of low quality white rice with high-cost Basmati rice, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has specified the identity standards for Basmati and its variants: Brown Basmati Rice, Milled Basmati Rice, Parboiled Brown Basmati Rice and Milled Parboiled Basmati Rice.
It is the first time the government has taken such a step to expose the adulteration in Basmati rice which is a widely consumed variety of the rice domestically and globally. India accounts for its two-thirds of global supply.
The new standards, aimed at establishing the fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protecting consumer interest both domestically and globally, will come into effect from August 1, this year.
Notably, Basmati rice is a premium variety of rice cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of the Indian sub-continent. Basmati is universally known for its long grain size; fluffy texture and unique inherent aroma; and flavour.
Experts informed that Basmati rice — in the face of its high price — was prone to various types of adulteration for economic gains.
New standards shall ensure Basmati rice free from artificial fragrances, artificial colouring and polishing agents. These standards also specify various identity and quality parameters for basmati rice such as average size of grains, their elongation ratio after cooking, maximum limits of moisture, amylose content, uric acid, damaged grains and incidental presence of other non-basmati rice.
“To ensure supply of standardised genuine Basmati rice in domestic and export markets, FSSAI has already notified regulatory standards for Basmati rice that have been framed after extensive consultations with the concerned government departments and other stakeholders as well,” said officials of Ministry of health and Family Welfare.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...