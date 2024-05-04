Furnish data on notices, arrests under GST Act, Supreme Court tells Centre

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to furnish details of issuance of notices and arrests done under the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax, saying it may interpret the law and lay down appropriate guidelines to avoid any harassment of citizens by depriving their liberty.

Will check harassment There can be harassment of people and we won’t permit that. If we find there is ambiguity in the provision, we will set it right. Second, people can’t be sent behind bars in all the cases. SC Bench

A Special Bench of Justices Sanjeev Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi, which is hearing a batch of 281 petitions challenging various provisions of the GST Act, Customs Act and the provisions of PMLA, voiced concern over the ambiguity in section 69 of the GST Act that deals with the powers of arrest.

The Bench said it would interpret the law to “strengthen” the liberty, if need be, but not allow citizens to be harassed. “You furnish the data on notices issued and arrests made under the GST Act for alleged defaults of Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore respectively for the past three years. There can be harassment of people and we won’t permit that. If we find there is ambiguity in the provision, we will set it right. Second, people can’t be sent behind bars in all the cases,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Centre.

The Bench sought the data after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for some of the petitioners flagged the alleged misuse of the powers of the authorities under the GST regime, saying it is curtailing the liberty of individuals.

The Bench said, “We want all the data. The GST Council will have those data. If the data is available, we want it before us.” The ASG told the Bench he would try to answer the court’s queries, when the matter will be heard next on May 9.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Supreme Court