GAIL profit tumbles 46%

New Delhi, November 4
GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 46% drop in its September quarter net profit as supply disruptions from Russian’s Gazprom hurt business. Net profit stood at Rs 1,537.07 crore compared to Rs 2,862.95 crore in the same period a year ago.
