GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 crore in next three years

GAIL (India) Ltd plans to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next three years as it expands petrochemical capacity and scouts for LNG supplies globally, its chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta said on Wednesday. Speaking at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Gupta said the firm had a Rs 10,000 crore capex in the 2022-23 fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023). PTI
Honeywell sets up AGL making unit in Gurugram
American aerospace major Honeywell on Wednesday launched its airfield ground lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram. AGL plays a crucial role in airport operations and is subject to comprehensive safety and compliance regulations by global aviation standards and regulatory bodies.
