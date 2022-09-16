Gautam Adani becomes world's second-richest person

ANI
New Delhi, September 16
Business conglomerate Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani is now the world's second-richest person after overtaking Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List.
At the time of writing this report, Gautam Adani's net worth was USD 153.9 billion, compared to Arnault's net worth of USD 153.7 billion. Adani is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk, according to Forbes' data.
Elon Musk's net worth is way higher at USD 273.5 billion. India's Mukesh Ambani is at number eight with a total net worth of USD 91.9 billion.
Gautam Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. The Group has established a leadership position in India in each of its business areas.
The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.
Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.
Over the past 5 years, flagship company Adani Enterprises has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.
Looking ahead, it plans to foray into the telecom space and has massive plans to grow its green hydrogen and airports businesses.
Recently, the Group also announced plans to set up a 4.1 mtpa integrated alumina refinery and a 30 mtpa iron ore beneficiation plant in Odisha that could cost over Rs 580 billion.
His group has committed USD 70 billion for green energy infrastructure.
As corporate social responsibility toward the community, the Adani Group had decided to contribute Rs 60,000 crore towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, focussing mainly on rural India, he told shareholders at the group's Annual General Meeting held in late July.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chinese loan apps: Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...
PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations
His call for providing transit access comes amid Pakistan's ...
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP
Sidhu Moosewala’s father shifted to Mohali hospital from Patiala; suffering from heart ailment
Doctors said he is suffering from Microvascular Angina and h...
Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe
The central agency team will visiting Anjuna police station ...