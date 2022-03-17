Gautam Adani richer by $49 bn in '21

New Delhi, March 16
Gautam Adani, India’s and Asia’s second-richest person, added $49 billion to his wealth last year — more than the net addition of wealth by the top three global billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List said on Wednesday.
Mukesh Ambani, who runs the oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, continues to be the richest Indian with a wealth of $103 billion, a 24% rise year-on-year.
Adani, the head of ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, is a close second with his wealth surging 153% to $81 billion. —
