Geek, the New-Age Kitchen Appliance Brand, Secures Investment to Revolutionize Indian Kitchens with AI and IoT-Powered Innovations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16: Geek, a leading digital-first kitchen appliance brand, has successfully raised Rs4 crore in funding from investors on the Tamil business reality show 'Startup Singam'. The investment will fuel the brand's ambitious plans to build an AI and IoT-powered kitchen appliances ecosystem, redefining modern Indian kitchens with technology-driven solutions.

The Journey of Geek: A Vision to Transform Indian Kitchens

A 2015 global survey revealed that Indian women spend over 13.5 hours per week in the kitchen, more than double the international average of 6 hours. Recognizing this challenge, long-time friends Mr. Murugan and Mr. Prathap, who have shared a close bond for over 25 years, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey to address it. Their vision was to create smarter, more efficient kitchen solutions that would reduce cooking time and promote healthier lifestyles, ultimately easing the burden on Indian households.

Recognizing the lack of innovation among traditional kitchen appliance brands, the duo launched Geek with its flagship product, the Geek Robocook--India's First automatic electric pressure cooker with Indianized preset menu, designed to simplify Indian cooking. They conducted extensive research to customize the product for Indian food habits, ensuring a delightful cooking experience. Expanding their product line, they also introduced the Geek Airocook, India's FirstAir Fryer Oven, a multifunctional OTG with air fryer capabilities that enables oil-free cooking, reducing oil usage by 85% for fried recipes. These innovative product ranges have since gained 4.3 lakh (units sold) consumers' love among Indian households.

Building a Strong Digital-First Brand

As a digital-first brand, Geek has strategically leveraged online platforms to establish its presence. The company boasts a strong in-house team managing platform operations, advertising, social media, and influencer collaborations. With partnerships involving over 1,200+ creator influencers and celebrity chefs, the brand has effectively driven awareness and engagement. Their content has garnered over 5 million YouTube views, fostering a growing community of kitchen enthusiasts and healthy-living advocates.

Revolutionizing the Industry with AI and IoT

"We still see a vast scope for innovation in the kitchen appliance industry, especially when we compare it with advancements in autonomous electric cars or smart home solutions like Alexa and Google Home," said Co-founder Mr. Prathap. "That's why we are building Geek ARIA, the world's first AI-powered kitchen appliances ecosystem, ensuring seamless connectivity across our product range. Our vision is to integrate advanced technology into kitchen appliances, making cooking more convenient and healthier for Indian households."

The investment raised through 'Startup Singam' includes both equity and debt fund, and Geek will primarily use this fund to develop cutting-edge technology, scale up their brand marketing efforts, and establish manufacturing networks and design capabilities in India. By reducing dependency on imports, Geek aims to create a robust, indigenous ecosystem of smart kitchen appliances.

A Market Poised for Disruption

India's urban market presents a massive opportunity for Geek's AI-powered kitchen appliances. With over 7 crore households in Tier-I cities alone and a Rs1,00,000 crore opportunity in small home kitchen appliances, the brand is well-positioned to lead smart appliances segment.

"Our AI-driven product innovation, strong digital presence, and commitment to healthy living uniquely position us as a challenger brand in the kitchen appliance industry," said Founder Mr. Murugan. "As we continue scaling through deeper product portfolios, quick commerce, and future retail expansion, we are set to redefine the kitchen appliance landscape in India and beyond."

With its latest funding milestone and relentless focus on innovation, Geek is poised to transform Indian kitchens, making them smarter, healthier, and more efficient than ever before.

Here is the link to watch Geek's pitch in the reality show 'Startup Singam':

https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/startup-singam/1271388330/startup-singam/1700065168/watch

For further brand/product details, do visit https://geektechnology.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666129/Geek_funding_Startup_Singam.jpg

