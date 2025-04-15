DT
PT
GHR Infra Receives Occupancy Certificate for TITANIA, Setting a New Standard in Sustainable Urban Living

ANI
Updated At : 07:12 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15: GHR Infra is proud to announce the receipt of the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for its flagship project, TITANIA, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing modern, sustainable living spaces. Located in Kondapur, a prime area with excellent connectivity to IT hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment zones, TITANIA stands out for its thoughtful design and focus on sustainability.

Designed for the discerning homebuyer, TITANIA blends innovative architecture with eco-friendly features, including rainwater harvesting, electric vehicle charging stations, waste recycling, solar power, and smart lighting systems. With these sustainable elements, TITANIA meets the growing demand for environmentally responsible living. The project, pre-certified Gold by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reinforces GHR Infra's dedication to creating spaces that prioritize both luxury and the environment.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Karteesh Reddy Madgula, CEO of GHR Infra, said, "Receiving the Occupancy Certificate for GHR TITANIA marks a significant step in our mission to provide homes that truly align with what today's homebuyers want--comfort, sustainability, and practicality. We've focused on creating spaces that are not only built to the highest standards but also offer long-term value, integrating technology and eco-friendly solutions for a better living experience. With TITANIA, we're confident that residents will find a home that meets both their current needs and future aspirations."

The 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from 1,270 to 2,509 sq. ft., are designed to cater to various family sizes and lifestyles. The project also boasts a 23,700 sq. ft. clubhouse, recreational facilities, and essential services that contribute to a well-rounded lifestyle for residents. With 480 thoughtfully designed apartments, TITANIA has generated strong market interest, reflecting its appeal among homebuyers seeking a combination of luxury, sustainability, and practicality. As a result, the project presents an attractive investment opportunity, offering long-term value in a well-connected, thriving area.

About GHR Infra:

GHR Infra is a leading real estate group backed by founders with a proven track record of over 30 years in creating exceptional properties. The company has established itself as a pioneer in developing high-quality, innovative, and sustainable residential projects. With a commitment to excellence, GHR Infra continues to set new benchmarks in real estate, crafting homes that meet the evolving needs of modern living. For more information, visit GHR Infra.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

