Go First cancels all flights till tomorrow

New Delhi, May 26
Budget airline Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 28, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 26.
In a note posted on Twitter on Friday, the airline said, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the convenience caused by the flight cancellations.”
