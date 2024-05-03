Go First lessors can’t fly out as jets need repair

PTI

Mumbai, May 2

Lessors are likely to take a longer time to fly the Go First’s deregistered 54 planes out of the country as the majority of the planes require engine and spare parts, according to industry experts.

Out of the 54 planes, around 24 that were in a flying condition when the airline stopped operations last May have not undergone continued maintenance while 30 are without engines and spare parts.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deregistered all the 54 remaining aircraft of Go First after a Delhi High Court ruling on April 26 that allowed lessors to take back the leased planes.

While the insolvency resolution process is on, sources said the airline's revival looks an uphill task, considering that there are not many assets left after the deregistration of the planes. Regarding these aircraft, one of the sources said lessors are likely to take more time to ferry the 54 planes out of the country as at least 30 of them will require replacement of engines. Besides, the planes will require various approvals so that they are fit to fly as they remain grounded for a year now, the sources added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai