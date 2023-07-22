Go First’s flight resumption plan gets DGCA approval

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has accepted the proposed resumption plan by the Go First airline. In a letter today to Resolution Professional (RP) and Accountable Manager of Go First, the DGCA said the airline will have to comply with certain conditions for resumption of operations.

Go First will be required to comply with all applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. It must ensure the continuation of the airworthiness or fitness of all its aircraft engaged in the operations.

The DGCA also stated that none of Go First’s aircraft will be deployed for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. Any change in the company that has any bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the RP must be notified to DGCA.

The RP shall submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc., for the consideration of DGCA after making requisite arrangements for commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations, it said.

The scheduled flight operations can be commenced only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the DGCA.

Stopped operations on May 3

Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the airline’s resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted

