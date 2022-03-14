Gold futures slip Rs 256 to Rs 52,622 per 10 gram

New Delhi, March 14
Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 256 to Rs 52,622 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 256 or 0.48 per cent to Rs 52,622 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,239 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in international market.
Globally, gold was trading 0.38 per cent lower at USD 1,977.40 per ounce in New York.
