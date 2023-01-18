Goldman Sachs lays off over 3,000 staff

New Delhi, January 17
Global investment firm Goldman Sachs sacked over 3,000 employees in disguise of business meetings as early as 7.30 am and the meetings with senior managers were put on Google calendar under “false pretenses”, the media reported. Once the employees arrived at the conference room — some as early as 7.30 am — they were told by their managers that they were being fired. — IANS
