 GST mop-up breaches Rs 2 lakh crore-milestone in April led by domestic transactions : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • GST mop-up breaches Rs 2 lakh crore-milestone in April led by domestic transactions

GST mop-up breaches Rs 2 lakh crore-milestone in April led by domestic transactions

Central government settles Rs 50,307 crore to CGST and Rs 41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collection

GST mop-up breaches Rs 2 lakh crore-milestone in April led by domestic transactions

Deloitte India Partner Mahesh Jaising said the consistent buoyancy in GST collections has set the stage for pursuing forward thinking reforms under GST 2.0. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew 12.4 per cent to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, driven by increased domestic transactions and imports, raising expectations of next wave of GST reforms after the formation of the new government.

The finance ministry in a statement said that the GST collections breached the milestone of Rs 2 lakh crore in April.

“The Gross GST collections hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4 per cent) and imports (up 8.3 per cent),” the ministry said.

The GST revenue, which is basically taxes on goods sold and services rendered, was over Rs 1.78 lakh crore last month, while it was Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April 2023.

In April this year, the mop-up under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) pool stood at Rs 43,846 crore, while State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection reached Rs 53,538 crore and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected through levies on imported goods. The total Cess collection was registered at Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

The central government settled Rs 50,307 crore to CGST and Rs 41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collection. This translates to a total revenue of Rs 94,153 crore for CGST and Rs 95,138 crore for SGST in April 2024 after regular settlement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a post on X said, ‘There are no dues pending on account of IGST settlement to the states.’      

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stood at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 15.5 per cent growth compared to the number of the same period last year.

Tax experts said the robust GST revenues in April reflect a buoyant economy, self-compliance by businesses, timely audit and scrutiny, besides enforcement measures taken by the department.

Deloitte India Partner Mahesh Jaising said the consistent buoyancy in GST collections has set the stage for pursuing forward thinking reforms under GST 2.0.

PwC India partner Pratik Jain said with next wave of GST reforms expected after the formation of the new government, the growth (in GST collections) may be further accelerated.

It may also enable the government to take bolder decisions such as rate rationalisation or bringing products, such as ATF and natural gas, under GST ambit.

According to EY tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal, the GST collection underscores the steadfast resilience of tax system amidst evolving economic landscapes.

“The concerted efforts of the GST officials including zero tolerance for non-filers, coupled with rigorous measures to combat fake invoicing and the registrations has significantly bolstered GST collections in the states’ coffers,” Agarwal said.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said significant GST collection increases have been observed across all major producing and consuming states, indicating that it is widespread and not restricted to a few industrial pockets.

Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP Partner Vivek Japan said from July 2017 when GST started with an average monthly revenue of around Rs.0.9 lakh crore to April 2024 when it grossed Rs 2.1 lakh crore, GST revenues have witnessed an approximate growth of 13 per cent per annum on average.

Considering inflation of 5 per cent and GDP growth of 7 per cent, there has been an average buoyancy of 1 per cent on an average per annum over the last seven years, Jalan said.

Sanjay Chhabria, Senior Director, Indirect Tax at Nexdigm, said the significant rise in domestic transactions can be attributed to consumer spending being focused on beating the summer heat, with purchases like air-conditioners, beverages, as well as increased travel during long vacations from schools and colleges.

“This one-time leap is a new benchmark, which reflects robust economic buoyancy and high consumer spending,” Chhabria said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

3
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

4
India

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

6
Punjab

Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

7
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

8
Diaspora

Former England spinner Monty Panesar to fight elections in UK

9
India

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet

10
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

Don't Miss

View All
Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Top News

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Anuj Thapan hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up ...

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur tomorrow; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur tomorrow; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

Goldy resigned from the Congress days after he expressed his...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

Strong leaders, agencies come back to bite very citizens they vow to protect: Delhi Court pulls up ED

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Phagwara: Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Hoshiarpur: A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Phagwara: Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College, Patiala, holds lecture on placement