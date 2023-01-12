Google fails to get relief from NCLAT, moves SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

US tech giant Google today moved the Supreme Court against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing Rs 1,337-crore penalty on it.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to hear it on Monday after senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing the US firm, said extraordinary directions were passed by the CCI which had to be complied by January 19.

On January 4, the CCI had refused an interim stay on an order of the competition regulator imposing Rs 1,337-crore penalty on Google and had asked it to deposit 10% of the amount.

The NCLAT had admitted Google’s challenge to the CCI, slapping the fine for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country.

In October 2022, the CCI had asked Google to allow smartphone users on the Android platform to uninstall apps and let them select a search engine of their choice.

#Google #Justice DY Chandrachud #supreme court