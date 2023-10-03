Google, HP start making Cromebooks in India

PTI

NEW DELHI: Google in partnership with HP has started manufacturing Chromebooks in India, the PC maker said on Monday. The Chromebook devices are being manufactured at the Flex Facility near Chennai, where HP has been producing a range of laptops and desktops since August 2020. New Chromebooks are available online from a price range starting at Rs 15,990 apiece. PTI

Coal India output rises 12.6% in September

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday reported a 12.6% year-on-year rise in coal production to 51.4 million tonnes (MT) last month. The PSU had produced 45.7 MT of coal in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing. The company’s output in the April-September period also increased by 11.3% to 332.9 MT against 299 MT a year ago, it said. pti

SEBI extends deadline to confirm or deny rumours

Markets regulator SEBI has extended the deadline for mandatory confirmation or denial of market rumours by listed companies. The deadline has been extended for the top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation to February 1, 2024, from October 1 this year at present. PTI

Diesel sales fall 3% in Sept, petrol up 5.4%

Diesel sales in India fell 3% in September as a receding monsoon continued to dampen demand and slowed industrial activity in some parts of the country, preliminary data of state-owned firms showed. On the other hand, petrol sales rose by 5.4%.

