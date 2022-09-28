Google India policy head Archana Gulati resigns

New Delhi, September 27

Google India’s government affairs and public policy head Archana Gulati, who had joined the tech giant just five months ago after quitting government service, has resigned from her post, sources said.

An economics graduate and a PhD from IIT-Delhi, Gulati was Joint Secretary (Digital Communications) at NITI Aayog, a government think tank that advises the Union Government on policy, before she joined Google India.

Sources aware of the matter said Gulati has resigned from Google India.

When contacted both Gulati and Google declined to comment on the matter. It wasn’t known why she resigned from Google.

The resignation comes at a time when Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), where Gulati had previously worked, is looking into Google’s business conduct in the smart TVs market, its Android operating system, as well as its in-app payments system. — PTI

