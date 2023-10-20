Google to make Pixel smartphones in India

New Delhi, October 19
Technology major Google will make the Pixel series of smartphones in India, starting with Pixel 8, and plans to roll out the India-made devices in 2024, a senior company official said on Thursday.
This was announced at the annual Google for India event that also saw other key announcements for this market while CEO Sundar Pichai in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said Google is committed to being a trusted partner in the country’s digital growth story.
Google senior vice-president for Devices and Services Rick Osterloh said the company will partner with international contract manufacturers to make the phones in India. “We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India,” he said at the event here.
He said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw supported the company’s plan to make Pixel smartphones in India.
“Google’s announcement to make Pixel smartphones in India is a big achievement of the government’s made in India policy,” Vaishnaw said.
“With this initiative, Google joins the Make in India momentum and looks forward to bringing the magic of Pixel smartphones to more people across India,” the company said. Google also announced a slew of new generation AI-powered launches, partnerships, and investments.
