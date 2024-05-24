Google to roll out Pixel phones from TN in Sept

New Delhi, May 23
Internet major Google will partner with Foxconn to produce its ultra-premium Pixel smartphones for the first time in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday.
According to sources, Google’s partnership with Foxconn is in addition to its plan to make Pixel smartphones at Dixon facility. “As a result of the negotiations, Google will partner with Foxconn in Tamil Nadu to produce the Pixel cell phones and has offered to set up a factory,” Stalin said in a statement.
According to the sources, Google will also export smartphones from India.
“Dixon will also make Pixel smartphones under an arrangement with Compal Electronics which makes Google's devices," a source said on condition of anonymity. The production will start from September and the export will begin once the production stabilises, a source said.
