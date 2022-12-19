 Google working on making text, voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages: Sundar Pichai : The Tribune India

Google working on making text, voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages: Sundar Pichai

In July 2020, Google had announced plans to invest USD 10 billion in India over next five to seven years

Google working on making text, voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages: Sundar Pichai

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw with Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the Google for India Summit 2022, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on Monday, December 19, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 19

Google, the world’s most popular search engine, is working on making text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages, its India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday.

Pichai, who is visiting India, said the pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary and Google is supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, and applying AI (Artificial Intelligence) in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

“I’m here to see progress being made from our USD 10 billion, 10-year India Digitization Fund (IDF), and share new ways. We’re helping to advance India’s digital future at our Google for India event.

“That includes our efforts to build a single, unified AI model that will be capable of handling over 100 Indian languages across speech and text - part of our global effort to bring the world’s 1,000 most-spoken languages online, and to help people access knowledge and information in their preferred language,” he wrote in a blog.

In July 2020, Google had announced plans to invest USD 10 billion in India over next five to seven years as the search giant looks to help accelerate adoption of digital services in the key overseas market.

“We’re also supporting a new, multidisciplinary centre for responsible AI with IIT Madras,” Pichai said.

This as part of Google working to seize the opportunity in AI globally, balancing the need to be bold with innovation and responsible in its approach.

“I’m excited to see the ways India will contribute to breakthroughs in AI that could benefit over a billion people in India, and more around the world,” he said.

Pichai said he was amazed at the ways people are already using technology to make their communities better.

“One of the local tech founders I met today has broken new ground by offering a radiation-free and non-invasive breast cancer screening tool; another developed a chatbot that helps people manage stress. I was glad to hear their stories and to share thoughts on how technology can expand opportunity during a conversation at Women Will,” he said.

Pichai met telecommunications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and was later scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision has helped to accelerate the progress we’re seeing across India, and I’m excited for India to share its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 presidency in 2023.” he said.

“The pace of technological change in India has been extraordinary, and there’s so much opportunity still ahead. Glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit.”

Sanjay Gupta, Google’s Country Head and Vice President, India, said Google is making search results pages bilingual in India by tapping into its advanced ML (Machine Learning)-based translation models and a cross-language search technology.

“Looking to the longer term, we’ve joined hands with the Indian Institute of Science on ‘Project Vaani’—an initiative that aims at collecting and transcribing open source speech data from across all of India’s 773 districts, making it available through the government of India’s Bhashini project,” he said.

#Google

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Income Tax search operation at houses, offices of Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Ranjit Bawa

2
Patiala

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

3
Nation

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi returns from abroad; expected to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

5
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

6
Diaspora

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies as cottage catches fire

7
Punjab

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

8
Nation

India-made missile destroyer INS Mormugao commissioned

9
Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

10
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

Don't Miss

View All
Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Top News

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...

‘Pitai’ word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi’s remark

'Pitai' word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi's remark

Asserted that Indian soldiers have stood their ground in Yan...

Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school

Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school

As child ran to his mother, also a teacher in same school, t...

‘Sure, you won’t run away from Amethi,’ Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

Union minister reacts after Congress leader Ajay Rai's misog...

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...


Cities

View All

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Mukherjee Nagar’s tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people in Delhi, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura