Government imposes 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

The government has imposed a 20 per cent duty on the export of parboiled rice, a move aimed at maintaining adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check.

The export duty, imposed on August 25, will remain effective till October 16, 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

Duty exemption would be available on parboiled rice lying in customs ports which have not been granted LEO (let export order) and are backed by valid LCs (Letter of Credit) before August 25.

With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties on non-basmati rice. Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of the total rice exported from the country.

Last month, the government banned exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season. In September last year, exports of broken rice were prohibited.

In the April-June period of this fiscal, about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice was exported against only 11.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.