Government imposes 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice

New Delhi, August 26
The government has imposed a 20 per cent duty on the export of parboiled rice, a move aimed at maintaining adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check.
The export duty, imposed on August 25, will remain effective till October 16, 2023, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.
Duty exemption would be available on parboiled rice lying in customs ports which have not been granted LEO (let export order) and are backed by valid LCs (Letter of Credit) before August 25.
With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties on non-basmati rice. Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of the total rice exported from the country.
Last month, the government banned exports of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season. In September last year, exports of broken rice were prohibited.
In the April-June period of this fiscal, about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice was exported against only 11.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat
Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...
Video: 10 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
The passengers of the 'private party coach' had arrived from...
Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', says PM Modi
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3's success as 'great scientific achievement'
Pakistan had so far officially ignored the landmark success ...
Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', passes away at 80
Born into a Sikh family in Rawalpindi on November 2, 1942, K...