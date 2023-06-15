‘Governor of the Year’ Award for Shaktikanta Das

PTI

London: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been conferred with the Governor of the Year Award 2023. He was presented the award by ‘Central Banking’ which definitively covers and analyses issues around the world’s central banks and financial regulators following the summer meetings of the organisation in London on Tuesday. PTI

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR rose the maximum (16%), in the January-March period among top eight cities on better demand and higher construction cost, according to a report by CREDAI, Colliers and Liases Foras. Delhi-NCR was followed by Kolkata (15%), Bengaluru (14%), Hyderabad (13%), Ahmedabad and Pune (11%), Chennai (4%) and Mumbai 2%. PTI

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched its flagship SUV XUV700 in Australia. Given the strategic importance of the market, the launch in Australia marks the company’s ambitious global expansion strategy and signifies the beginning of a new phase for the brand in the country, the company said.