‘Governor of the Year’ Award for Shaktikanta Das

London: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been conferred with the Governor of the Year Award 2023. He was presented the award by ‘Central Banking’ which definitively covers and analyses issues around the world’s central banks and financial regulators following the summer meetings of the organisation in London on Tuesday. PTI
Delhi-NCR witnesses 16% rise in housing prices
Housing prices in Delhi-NCR rose the maximum (16%), in the January-March period among top eight cities on better demand and higher construction cost, according to a report by CREDAI, Colliers and Liases Foras. Delhi-NCR was followed by Kolkata (15%), Bengaluru (14%), Hyderabad (13%), Ahmedabad and Pune (11%), Chennai (4%) and Mumbai 2%. PTI
M&M introduces SUV XUV700 in Australia
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched its flagship SUV XUV700 in Australia. Given the strategic importance of the market, the launch in Australia marks the company’s ambitious global expansion strategy and signifies the beginning of a new phase for the brand in the country, the company said.
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...