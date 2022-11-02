 Govt allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit : The Tribune India

Govt allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit

Govt allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit


Mumbai, November 1

The government has said it will allow cargoes of white and brown rice backed by letters of credit issued before September 9 to be shipped overseas, a measure that provides some relief to exporters grappling with fresh government curbs.

The world’s biggest exporter of rice on September 8 banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades as it sought to boost domestic supply and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

The surprise move trapped nearly 1 million tonnes of rice at ports or which had been in transit before the government made the announcement.

“It’s a big relief, which we have been asking for the last few weeks,” said BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.

Export prices for Indian white rice have risen 12% since September 9.

The government also said in its notice issued late on Monday that it would allow 600,000 tonnes of unmilled rice to be exported to Nepal, which traditionally relies on India to fulfil its foodgrain requirements.

India accounts for more than 40% of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar.

New Delhi last month allowed 397,267 tonnes of broken rice to be exported. — Reuters

Prices up 12% since Sept 9

  • The world’s biggest exporter of rice on September 8 banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades as it sought to boost domestic supply
  • The surprise move trapped nearly 1 million tonne of rice at ports or which had been in transit before the government made the announcement. Export prices for Indian white rice have risen 12% since September 9

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

2
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

3
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

4
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

5
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

6
Delhi

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

7
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

8
Brand Connect

Chrissy Metz Keto Gummies SHARK TANK REVIEWS EXPOSED SIDE EFFECTS

9
Entertainment

Elon Musk's Halloween celebration: Carves Twitter bird on pumpkin, makes dog wear t-shirt with logo, dresses up in red and black leather armour

10
Punjab

Punjab sprucing up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...

Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case

Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case

Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...

MBBS students stage protest against Haryana govt's bond policy at Rohtak PGIMS

MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...

Polling under way for first phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana

Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana

The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm


Cities

View All

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Potholed link roads cry for repair

2 gangsters among 5 held in Batala

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from December 19

Chandigarh: French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi air remains 'very poor', NCR's borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates mother, childcare centre in Phagwara

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs in Punjab: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test