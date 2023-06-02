 Govt asks industry to cut edible oils MRP by Rs 8-12 per litre as global prices drop : The Tribune India

Govt asks industry to cut edible oils MRP by Rs 8-12 per litre as global prices drop

Industry told to ensure the price drop in the global market is passed on expeditiously to the end consumers

Govt asks industry to cut edible oils MRP by Rs 8-12 per litre as global prices drop


PTI

New Delhi, June 2

The Centre on Friday directed edible oil associations to further reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of major edible oils by Rs 8-12 per litre with immediate effect, in line with the global market.

"Some companies which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands have also been advised to reduce their prices," the food ministry said after a meeting, chaired by food secretary Sanjeev Chopra, with the industry representatives.

Price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced with immediate effect so that the price drop is not diluted in any way, it said.

It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufactures/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the ministry may be kept informed on a regular basis, it added.

With the edible oil prices continuing to show a downward trend and set to witness further reduction by the edible oil industry, the ministry said, "the Indian consumers can expect to pay less for their edible oils. The falling edible oil prices will help in further cooling inflation fears if any." Industry representatives including Solvent Extraction Association of India and Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association were present in the second meeting convened within a month to discuss further reduction in retail prices of edible oils amidst a continued fall in the global prices.

In the meeting, the ministry said the international prices of imported edible oils are continuing on a downward trend and therefore, the edible oil industry needs to ensure that the prices in the domestic market also drop commensurately.

The industry was told to ensure the price drop in the global market is passed on expeditiously to the end consumers and not in a delayed manner as is observed now.

"The leading edible oil associations were advised to take up the issue with their members immediately and ensure that the maximum retail price (MRP) of major edible oils to be reduced further by Rs 8-12 per litre with immediate effect," the ministry said in a statement released after the meeting.

The international and domestic prices of edible oil were on an upward swing during 2021-22 due to many geopolitical factors including higher input and logistic cost. However, the edible oil prices in the international market are witnessing a fall since mid-june 2022, it said.

"The fall in the prices of edible oils in the domestic market is gradually being reflected in the domestic market. However, the government feels the associations can further reduce the prices and provide relief to the consumers," it noted.

On the other side, the industry informed that the global prices of different edible oils have fallen by USD 150-200 per tonne in the last two months and they have reduced the MRP and will further reduce shortly.

"However, there is an element of time lag for reflection in the retail markets and the retail prices are soon expected to come down further," the industry said.

Earlier also the ministry had convened a meeting with the leading edible oil associations and over a month the MRP of refined sunflower oils and refined soybean oil of some major brands were decreased by Rs 5-15 per litre. Similar decrease has been done in case of mustard oil and other edible oils as well.

The reduction in oil prices came in the wake of reduction of international prices and reduced import duty on edible oils making them cheaper. The industry was then advised to ensure that the entire benefit of the reduced international prices be passed on to the consumers invariably, the ministry added.

Other issues like price data collection and packaging of edible oils were also discussed in the meeting.  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

6
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

7
Nation

BJP on 'weak wicket' in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

8
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

9
Punjab

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Coromandel Express derails in Odisha

Odisha train accident: 50 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore dist

Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The rail...

President, PM besides leaders across political spectrum condole Odisha train accident

President, PM, other leaders condole loss of lives in Odisha train accident; Railways min announces ex-gratia

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured in a three-way ...

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

WFI chief demanded sexual favours in lieu of supplements and...

Wrestlers’ issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

Said agitation will be intensified by holding panchayats acr...

PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22

PM Modi to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22

Former British PM Winston Churchill and South African Presid...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Chandigarh Class XI admissions subject to writ petition’s decision: High Court

Chandigarh Class XI admissions subject to writ petition’s decision: High Court

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

Delhi Police gets 9-day remand of Sampat Nehra to confront him with Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Additional flight from Delhi to Kullu from June 7

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held