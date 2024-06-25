Govt cancels auction of 14 critical minerals

PTI

New Delhi, June 24

The government has cancelled the auction of 14 critical mineral blocks that were put on offer in the second round of auction.

The mines ministry had put 18 mines of critical and strategic minerals on sale in the second tranche in February.

According to a recent notice of the ministry of mines posted on MSTC website, of the 14 blocks, no bids were received in the case of five.

In the case of remaining nine blocks, the bids received were fewer than the minimum requirement of three.