Govt developing platform to resolve non-trade barriers

PTI

New Delhi, July 2

The commerce ministry is developing a platform for registering non-tariff barriers (NTBs) faced by exporters and taking up with the concerned countries for their resolution, a senior official said.

At present, there is an information gap on these barriers particularly for small items. “We are making a portal so that we can prioritise all the NTBs. Traders will register their complaints and the ministry will pursue that,” the official said. In cases where the barrier is impacting a large volume of goods will be prioritised for their redressal and action-taking.

Economic think tank GTRI in its report has stated that India needs to act in a fast-track manner for the removal of NTBs, being faced by domestic exporters in different countries like the US, China and Japan, to achieve export target of USD 1 trillion for goods by 2030.

"India must talk to partner countries for reasonable solutions," GTRI Co-founder Ajay Srivastava has said.