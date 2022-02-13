Govt files draft papers with Sebi for LIC IPO

New Delhi, February 13
The government on Sunday filed the draft papers with regulator Sebi for LIC IPO, which is expected to hit the capital market in March.
The government will sell over 31 crore equity shares of LIC, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.
“The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The government aims to come out with the IPO and subsequent listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on bourses by March.
A portion of the IPO would be reserved for anchor investors. Also, up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.
Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India had worked out the embedded value of LIC, while Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer
U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delh...
Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi
Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri
Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally
Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...
Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally
Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...