Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders, wholesalers & big chain retailers amid uptick in prices

PTI
New Delhi, September 14
The government on Thursday further reduced the stock limit on wheat traders, wholesalers and big chain retailers to 2,000 tonnes from 3,000 tonnes with immediate effect amid uptick in prices.
Announcing the decision, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said: "Keeping in view of recent uptick in the prices, we have had a review of the stock limits and effective today the stock limit on traders, wholesalers and big chain retailers stand reduced to 2000 tonne." Three months back on June 12, the government had imposed a stock limit of 3,000 tonnes on these wheat players till March 2024.
The stock limit has been reduced to 2,000 tonnes as the government found there is an "an uptick in the wheat prices on the NCDEX by 4 per cent to Rs 2,550 per quintal in the past one month." "Although there is adequate availability of wheat in the country, I think there are some elements which are trying to create some artificial scarcity," Chopra told reporters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi
Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties
Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...
'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence
The former cop later deletes his comment on the post
Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death
Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Collegium's decision is based on comprehensive evaluation pr...