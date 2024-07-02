Govt hikes jet fuel price by 1.2 per cent

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Monday was hiked by 1.2 per cent while that of commercial LPG used by hotels and restaurants cut by Rs 30 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international oil price trends. The increase followed a steep 6.5 per cent (Rs 6,673.87 per kl) reduction effected on June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...