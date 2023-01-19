Govt mulls changes in IBC for faster resolution of cases

New Delhi, January 18
The government on Wednesday proposed a slew of changes to the insolvency law, including fast-tracking the process and expanding the scope of pre-packaged framework. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into force in 2016, provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets. The Code has already undergone various amendments.
“To strengthen the functioning of the IBC, changes to the Code are being considered in relation to the admission of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) applications, streamlining the insolvency resolution process, recasting the liquidation process, and the role of service providers under the Code,” the ministry said in a notice.
Among other changes, the corporate affairs ministry has suggested developing a state-of-the-art electronic platform that can handle several processes under the Code with minimum human interface.
“It is being considered that this e-platform may provide for a case management system, automated processes to file applications with the AAs, delivery of notices, enabling interaction of IPs (Insolvency Professionals) with stakeholders, storage of records of CDs (Corporate Debtors) undergoing the process, and incentivising participation of other market players in the IBC ecosystem,” the notice said.
Another proposal is to expand the pre-packaged insolvency resolution framework to certain categories of corporate debtors in addition to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). — PTI
Fast-tracking the mechanism
- To develop a state-of-the-art electronic platform that can handle several processes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with minimum human interface
- Redesigning the Fast-Track Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process to allow financial creditors to drive the insolvency resolution process for a corporate debtor outside of the judicial process
- To expand the pre-packaged insolvency resolution framework to certain categories of corporate debtors in addition to micro, small and medium enterprisesaddition to micro, small and medium enterprises
