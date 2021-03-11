Govt mulls extending deadline for GST returns

New Delhi
The government is actively considering a proposal to extend the due date for filing GSTR-3B for April after a technical glitch was reported in the generation of April GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on the GST portal, said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). TNS
New Delhi
Bharti Airtel Q4 profit zooms to Rs 2,008 crore
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,008 crore in the March quarter. Revenue from operations rose 22.3% to Rs 31,500 crore in fourth quarter from Rs 25,747 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PTI
New Delhi
HDFC launches spot home loan offer on WhatsApp
Mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday launched a spot offer on WhatsApp to provide an in-principle home loan approval for buyers within two minutes. People can avail the facility on the WhatsApp number 9867000000. PTI
Mumbai
RBI rejects application of six firms for bank licence
The RBI on Tuesday rejected applications of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal-backed Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited, and five others who had applied for Licensing of Universal Banks. PTI
New Delhi
Ex-RBI Deputy Guv Mundra appointed BSE chairman
Former Deputy Governor of the RBI, SS Mundra, has been appointed as the chairman of the BSE, the bourse announced on Tuesday. He will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen.
