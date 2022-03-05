Govt proposes hike in 3rd-party motor insurance premium from April 1

New Delhi, March 5
The Union Road Transport Ministry has proposed an increase in the third-party motor insurance premium for various categories of vehicles, which is likely to jack up insurance cost of car and two-wheelers from April 1.
According to the proposed revised rates, private cars with 1,000 cubic capacity (cc) will attract rates of Rs 2,094 compared to Rs 2,072 in 2019-20.
Similarly, private cars with 1,000 cc to 1,500 cc will attract rates of Rs 3,416 compared to Rs 3,221, while owners of car above 1,500cc will see a premium of Rs 7,897 compared to Rs 7,890.
Two-wheelers over 150 cc but not exceeding 350 cc will attract a premium of Rs 1,366 and for two-wheelers over 350 cc the revised premium will be Rs 2,804.
After two years moratorium due to COVID-19 pandemic, the revised TP insurance premium will come into effect from April 1.
Earlier, TP rates were notified by the insurance regulator IRDAI. This is also for the first time that the road transport ministry will notify the TP rates in consultation with the insurance regulator.
As per the draft notification, a discount of 15 per cent is proposed for electric private cars, electric two wheelers, electric goods carrying commercial Vehicles and electric passenger carrying Vehicles.
The third party insurance cover is for other than own damage, that is for the vehicle. This is mandatory cover, along with the own damage cover, that a vehicle owner has to purchase.
This insurance cover is for any collateral damage to a third party, generally a human being, caused due to a road accident.
The ministry has invited suggestions from all persons likely to be affected by March 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA’s advisory
Government should be held responsible for anything that happ...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Russia-Ukraine War: Trying our best to get 700 Indian students out of Sumy, says MEA
13,300 return in 24 hours by 63 flights; in next 24 hours, 1...
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions
However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...