Govt rules out putting cap on airfares

New Delhi, March 21
The government is not in favour of interfering in a free market economy by putting caps on airfares, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Tuesday amid concerns over possible predatory pricing of air tickets.
The remarks also come against the backdrop of a Parliamentary panel, earlier this month, asking the civil aviation ministry to cap the upper and lower levels of airfares, and ensure that predatory pricing mechanism is not adopted by airlines under the cloak of free market economy. — PTI
Fundamentally wrong
Fundamentally, putting (fare) caps and interfering in the market economy is not good and we are not in favour of it. — Rajiv Bansal, civil aviation secretary
